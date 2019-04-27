Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre in gorgeous Morocco ceremony

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive is officially married!

Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre have tied the knot in Morocco, after getting engaged in February 2018.

The two exchanged vows on Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to British Vogue. The Ksar Char Bagh is a small luxury hotel with extensive gardens in the palm grove of Marrakesh.

The bride wore two custom Vera Wang gowns for the big day while Elba kept his look classic in a black suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Before the ceremony, Elba and Dhowre hosted an extravagant rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday, according to Vogue.

“There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” a source tells PEOPLE.

And to keep the celebrations going, the newlyweds, along with their friends and family, will also attend an all-white party on Saturday meant to mimic the atmosphere of a festival.

Additional wedding photos will appear in the July issue of British Vogue.

“Congrats to my sis and big bro! Most beautiful wedding by far,” the bride’s sister Fatima wrote on her Instagram Story. “Love you beautiful sis!”

Dhowre celebrated her bachelorette party with some of her closest friends in March at Utah’s luxury Amangiri resort. The model shared photos of the weekend on her Instagram account and Instagram Stories.

In one photo, she posed with her friends while wearing a white satin robe, as her friends wore peach satin pajamas with “Bride’s Squad” written across the back.

“Had the most amazing weekend with the most amazing people. I love you all so much ❤️,” Dhowre wrote in the caption, and added their couple name “Idrina” as well. “#idrina #archyourback missing @jdebruyne@gurppanesar.”

The group enjoyed a private dinner followed by roasted marshmallows and a cake that read “Future Mrs. Elba.” The following day, Dhowre was surprised with a small party at their resort with balloons that read “Bride” as well as a sign that read “Pop the champagne she is changing her name.”

Elba, 46, and Dhowre met and fell in love while he was making his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us.

The film — which tells the story of a man and a woman (played by Kate Winslet) who get stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash — was filmed in Canada, where the London native ended up catching Dhowre’s eye.

“Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” the actor told PEOPLE’s former Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in an episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

The pair made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Molly’s Game during the Toronto International Film Festival, before stepping out at their film’s premiere shortly after.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty

“It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different,” the notoriously private Elba said of the attention he and his date garnered at the time.

In February 2018, Elba popped the question. Of his romantic engagement, the British heartthrob told PEOPLE that his bended-knee proposal “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever,” adding, “But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.”

Elba, who is a father to 17-year-old daughter Isan and 4-year-old son Winston, had planned to propose to Dhowre on Valentine’s Day “but that was going to be problematic” so he decided to do it at a screening of his film, Yardie, which he directed.

“It was a little spontaneous if I’m honest,” he said. “I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I’m doing it right now, here, today.”

The actor’s proposal also unexpectedly went viral when someone posted a video of it online.

“Yeah, I didn’t expect it to quite make British news and American news and Japanese news, for that matter,” Elba said, laughing. “It was quite a public affair. But it really wasn’t meant to be on the news.”

Following the engagement, Elba said he was looking forward to planning the couple’s perfect celebration. “It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he shared. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, C’mon!”

As for what made Dhowre “the one,” Elba revealed the two “have good chemistry.”

“She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he said. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”