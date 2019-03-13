Lori Loughlin to be released on $1,000,000 bond after college admissions scandal arrest

Lori Loughlin, who was allegedly involved in a college admissions cheating scam, appeared before a judge on Wednesday, just hours after she was taken into custody.

The Full House star, 54, made her first appearance in federal court in Los Angeles where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press, the Orange County Register, and the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. The actress faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin is permitted to travel to British Columbia, where she has filming projects in Vancouver, but must surrender her passport in December, according to the O.C. Register.

An attorney for Loughlin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A representative for Loughlin had no comment.

On Wednesday, Loughlin was arrested after taking an overnight flight from Canada, where she had reportedly been filming.

The Fuller House star is among dozens charged in an alleged college admissions cheating scam involving elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

The mother of two and husband, Mossimo founder Mossimo Giannulli allegedly gave $500,000 to say her daughter Olivia Jade was part of the rowing team when that was not true, the indictment states.

Giannulli appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was released after posting a $1 million bond.

On Wednesday, the judge specified that the actress will be allowed to speak to her two daughters and husband about the charges, but to no one else connected with the case, reports Variety.

The documents allege that Loughlin — best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the sitcom Full House — and her husband Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The couple’s 19-year-old daughter, who is a freshman, is not currently listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.

Federal court records unsealed Tuesday in Boston name 50 people who have been allegedly indicted as part of the nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Actress Felicity Huffman allegedly gave $15,000 “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” the indictment states. Huffman was arrested on Tuesday and released on a $250,000 bond.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release says.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI alleged in the indictment that the alleged scheme helped students gain acceptance to top schools by helping them cheat on college exams.

Loughlin will also face charges in Boston Federal Court on March 29, according to Variety.

