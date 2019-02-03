Ava DuVernay exchanges heartfelt words of support with Colin Kaepernick ahead of Super Bowl  

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Director Ava DuVernay is standing in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick by refusing to watch this year’s Super Bowl LIII telecast.

The filmmaker shared words of support for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback ahead of the big game, condemning the NFL’s “racist treatment” of the sports star.

“I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players,” she wrote on Twitter. “To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap.”

Love you Sister.

DuVernay’s comments prompted Kaepernick to write, “Love you Sister.”

The heartfelt statement comes as several stars like Cardi B, Amy Schumer, and LeBron James have publically shared their support for Kaepernick leading up to the Super Bowl, taking issue with the NFL’s handling of the 31-year-old’s activism.

The Milwaukee native is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the NFL, maintaining they have taken efforts to keep him off the field as retaliation for his highly debated Take a Knee protest, in which he knelt during the national anthem as a means of calling attention to police brutality against African-American men.

The organization’s treatment of Kaepernick led to controversy surrounding Maroon 5’s decision to perform during this year’s halftime show – with the criticism reportedly leading to the cancellation of the press conference traditionally held prior to the game featuring the artists set to take the stage.

