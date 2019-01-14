Miley Cyrus dedicates romantic birthday message to Liam Hemsworth: 'We speak our own language'

Miley Cyrus got personal on Instagram when she shared a long love letter to her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, in honor of his 29th birthday on Sunday.

Cyrus, 26, posted the lengthy tribute to her love on Sunday night. “HBD 2 Da Hubz,” she captioned the post.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In the screengrabbed message, Cyrus began, “L, HBD to my #1 … When we met you were 19, Today, you are 29… I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honors of this very special day. 💐.”

“The way you look at your family,” the singer continued, “Your friends …. At Strangers …. At Life …. The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time . The way you go outside when I ask ‘ what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone …”

“I love laying in bed late at night looking for new recipes,” Cyrus continued on the second slide of the Instagram post, “only going to sleep so we can wake up and make breakfast together while having a hot cup of coffee. (also as hot as you are 😻) I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun… I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look.”

The letter ended: “I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future . You and Me baby ….. let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me that happiest days of my life. Yours Truly , M.”

Cyrus also posted two other Instagrams to celebrate Hemsworth on his birthday. One video showed Hemsworth dancing and lip-syncing to “One Way Ticket” by The Darkness, which Cyrus captioned simply, “HBD @liamhemsworth ❤️.”

Her third post was a throwback photo of the couple in 2009, the year that the two met while filming the Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate, secret ceremony at the singer’s home in Franklin, Tennessee, on Dec. 23.

Their private wedding came after an on-again, off-again relationship between the onetime costars. She and the Australian actor dated for years before he proposed in 2012, but the two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

They reconnected in 2015, however, and the couple’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

Until recently, the lovebirds lived with their seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses in a shared Malibu home, which burned down in one of the three devastating California wildfires.

Miley posted sweet photos from the wedding ceremony in December, including one of her and Hemsworth embracing in a floor-length wedding gown and a black tux.

Their wedding day was absolutely “perfect,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic.”