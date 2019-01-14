Kylie Jenner beaten by picture of an egg for most-liked Instagram ever

Here’s some cracking news for you on a Monday morning: an egg is officially more popular than a photo of a celebrity baby.

As of Sunday evening, a stock photo of an egg is the most-liked picture of all time on Instagram, with more than 28 million likes. The title for most liked picture ever had previously belonged to Kylie Jenner for a photo she posted of her daughter — introducing her to the world as Stormi Webster — back in February 2018 with some 18 million likes.

Despite just being an egg, the account behind the now-famous food isn’t entirely innocent. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” wrote the account bio for the egg-pic poster @world_record_egg. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

After publishing the photo on Jan. 4, the egg steadily gained traction with 9 million likes by Sunday morning. Just 10 hours later, Jenner’s record was broken. The account holder Henrietta, who claims to be a chicken from the British countryside, told BuzzFeed News that when she saw the amount of likes Jenner’s pic had, she “saw this as a challenge to beat it,” adding that “it was nothing personal.”

Jenner, a makeup mogul and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who took the most-liked-Instagram-pic crown from Beyoncé last year, is aware of the change in ranks, posting a video of her cracking on egg on the sidewalk, with the caption “Take that little egg.”

Related content: