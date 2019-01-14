Hugh Grant asks the internet for help after script was stolen from his car

Hugh Grant is in a bit of trouble.

On Sunday, the British actor reported some bad news on Twitter: Someone had broken into his car. Such things happen, but this one particularly vexed Grant because the perpetrator(s) had made off with some valued belongings. It wasn’t money or hardware that Grant wanted returned, but documents — namely, his children’s medical cards and a script he’d been working on.

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” Grant wrote on Twitter. “Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards.”

Grant concluded the tweet by giving the address of a film production company in West London where the script could be returned. Grant did not specify what project the script was for, but he does have a few in the works. Following his 2018 turns in A Very English Scandal and Paddington 2, Grant is reportedly working on the Guy Ritchie film Toff Guys and an HBO series called The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman.

Such online appeals sometimes work. When Mark Ruffalo lost his backpack back in November, the Avengers star asked for help on Twitter and soon found it returned to him. Grant doesn’t seem to be having the same luck so far, but one never knows on the internet.

