Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged!

The couple is ready to tie the knot following a whirlwind romance that saw them fall for each other over the summer and spend plenty of quality time with Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack.

Pratt shared the exciting news in a touching Instagram post early Monday morning.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! ” he captioned a photo of himself cuddling up to Schwarzenegger, whose engagement ring was front and center.

The news came just days after Pratt, 39, helped Schwarzenegger, 29, move from her Santa Monica, California, home on Friday.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted out together on Father’s Day, when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow.

Though the pair, who met through Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver (her father is actor Arnold), have only been together since June, things have been heating up quickly.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

“Chris and Katherine are very happy together,” added the source. “They’re very compatible and have a lot in common.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have also spent time with their respective families. Pratt joined her family for dinner at Shriver’s house in August, with her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger posting videos of the two happily laughing with the family at the head of the table.

Schwarzenegger later spent time with Pratt’s brother Cully at the Round Pond Estate winery in Napa, California in early September. The winery shared a picture of the two adorably posing together and mentioned that they were “every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think!”

The engagement comes over a year after Pratt announced his separation from Anna Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. This was the first relationship for the star since his divorce.

Pratt and Faris settled their divorce in November and each waived their right to spousal support. They’ll continue to co-parent Jack and stipulated they live within a 5-mile radius of each other until their son completed the sixth grade.

Despite their divorce, it seems the two remain amicable. The settlement came just one week after the duo were spotted on Halloween together with their respective significant others.

The exes hit the streets to trick-or-treat with Jack, with Pratt sticking close to Schwarzenegger and Faris holding hands with her cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” a source told PEOPLE. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.