Big Brother alum and pro wrestler Jessie Godderz welcomes second son — see exclusive photos

Jessie Godderz is giving a whole new definition to “dad bod.”

The Big Brother fan favorite has become a father for a second time — and EW has the exclusive birth announcement and photos.

Jess Phillips Photography

“What an amazing, incredible way to start off the new year,” the pro wrestler and actor, 32, tells EW of welcoming son Gabe Elliott on Jan. 1 with his girlfriend. “Victoria and I truly hit the lottery. Gabe is perfect in every way. He’s an absolute bundle of joy. So adorable. So precious. There are no words to express how happy we are and how much we love Baby Gabe. We are on top of the world. He’s just a dream come true in every way.”

Jess Phillips Photography

Gabe Elliott weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 19 in. long when he was born at 9:33 a.m. PT on New Year’s Day.

Jess Phillips Photography

Godderz’s happy news comes almost exactly a year after he revealed he had become a father for the first time.

“I couldn’t be happier,” the Young and the Restless actor told EW of welcoming son Lucas Princeton in January 2018. “I now fully understand what the expression ‘beaming with pride’ means. Whenever I look at him, I am overwhelmed with love and devotion. He has my unconditional love and support forever. He truly is my world.”

