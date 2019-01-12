Tom Hardy is a dad for the third time!

The actor, 41, and his wife, 37-year-old actress Charlotte Riley, recently welcomed a new baby, PEOPLE has learned.

It’s the second child for Hardy and Riley, who also share a 3-year-old child born in October 2015. The private couple hasn’t confirmed the names of their little ones.

Hardy also has a son named Louis Thomas, 10, from a previous relationship.

Hardy and Riley were last spotted at the London premiere of her film Swimming with Men on July 4. And weeks before, on May 19, the parents-to-be were guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding.

Hardy and Riley met on the set of a British television adaptation of Wuthering Heights, became engaged in 2010 and quietly tied the knot in 2014.

According to the mother of two, Hardy finds time in his busy schedule to help out with domestic tasks.

“He’s great around the house. We do designated things. I love recycling. He’s good at making the bed. It works brilliantly,” Riley told The Herald – Scotland in May 2015.

And when the pair welcomed their child in October 2015, Hardy told Esquire U.K. that the beginning of his little one’s life was rough on his sleep schedule.

“If anyone else did that to you, you’d have them up at the Hague for war crimes,” he joked at the time.

Meanwhile, Louis doesn’t appear to have any problem weighing in on his father’s acting.

Back in October, Hardy told Entertainment Tonight at the Venom premiere in Los Angeles that he relied on Louis as he prepared to star in the Spider-Man spinoff.

“He was pretty much in the driving seat for a lot of it, and I did use him as my anthology and my mythology wizard,” Hardy said. “He told me what I was doing wrong, and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect.”

Hardy has already faced his harshest critic: “As far as I’m concerned, I passed his [test], and that’s the best I can do.”