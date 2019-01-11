Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o deny they are dating despite having 'good chemistry'

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o seem like the perfect couple but they insist they are are just a couple of best buds.

“We’re good friends,” Jordan, 31, told Entertainment Tonight. “Honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death.”

Nyong’o, 35, of course, feels the same. “It’s flattering at the end of the day. I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen,” Nyong’o explained to ET.

The admission comes just days after the Black Panther stars, along with their costar Danai Gurira, staged a makeout scene in a photo booth at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty.

The hilarious clip features The Walking Dead alum, 40 — dressed in a stunning red Rodarte gown — strolling in front of an elevator as the doors slowly open to reveal Jordan with his arms wrapped around Nyong’o.

Gurira then steps into the elevator, pushes the Creed star aside, and dips Nyong’o — in electric-blue Calvin Klein — so she can give her another smooch as the doors close.

Nyong’o shared the clip on her Instagram with the caption: “When the cat’s away…”

Jordan also posted it, writing, “And I’m still KING,” with the crown and crying-laughing emojis.

Jordan and Nyong’o first sparked dating rumors when they exchanged flirty tweets in February 2018 while participating in a celebrity prank show, MTV’s Safeword.

The flirtation kicked off when the Oscar winner tweeted a video backstage at The View, where she made Jordan drop down for a push-up: Apparently after winning a bet on the set of Black Panther, Nyong’o earned the right to command her costar to exercise.

Things heated up when Jordan, in a since-deleted tweet, replied, “Bring them chocolate cakes back. You ready for round 2?” For some extra spice, he added the hashtag “#youknowyouwantthis.”

Nyong’o then shot back, “No dessert until you come correct,” with the hashtags “#youknowyouwantthis” and “#youaintready.”

Eventually, Jordan cleared the air: It was all for the show.