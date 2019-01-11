Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul sparks outrage after saying he will 'go gay' for 1 month

Logan Paul is facing criticism yet again.

On Wednesday, during an episode of his podcast Impaulsive, the 23-year-old social media star sparked controversy while discussing his New Year’s resolutions with cohost Mike Majlak.

“January is sober vegan January and then February….” Paul said, while Majlak added, “Is fatal February.”

“The exact opposite,” Paul added.

As for March, “It’s male-only March,” Paul said. “We’re going to attempt to go gay for just one month.”

While Paul and his cohosts laughed at their attempted humor, viewers and listeners weren’t thrilled about his comment.

“Being gay isn’t a choice, being gay isn’t a phase, being gay shouldn’t be used for a rend and subscribers. Grow up Logan Paul,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Instagram star Daniel Preda wrote, “Logan Paul joking about being gay “for one month” while countless LGBT+ around the world are killed & committing suicide for their sexuality, is disgusting. He continues to be an awful representation of the YouTube community & shows he truly has learned NOTHING over the last year.”

And GLAAD even gave their two cents on Twitter: “That’s not how it works, @LoganPaul.”

This isn’t the first time Paul has faced backlash.

Paul sparked controversy in January 2018 after he posted a YouTube vlog that showed the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan.

“I had never had a crisis before, ever,” Paul previously told the Hollywood Reporter of the backlash he faced. Paul — who deleted the video, apologized, and shut down his page in the wake of the controversy — created a seven-minute clip solely dedicated to suicide education and prevention.

“I know I’ve made mistakes. I know I’ve let people down. But what happens when you’re given an opportunity to help make a difference in the world?” he says in the clip. “It’s time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I’m here to have a hard conversation as those who are suffering can have easier ones. “

“It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate myself and others on suicide,” he says. “I’m humbled and thankful to say, this is just the beginning.”

In the video, titled “Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow,” Paul met with Alo House Recovery Centers founder Bob Forrest and National Suicide Prevention Hotline director Dr. John Draper to learn about the issue — which takes the lives of about 800,000 people worldwide a year.

“I’ve never been so humbled in my life by a single event. I was shocked to discover just how big this is,” Paul says, admitting he never knew anyone who committed suicide despite being from Ohio, where suicide is the second leading cause of death. “That was part of the problem, just my ignorance on the subject. While I’m not able to solve the problem by myself, I want to be part of the solution.”

“I think as a society, as human beings, we just have to be more compassionate,” he added. “That includes me too — that’s something I’m learning on this journey.”

About a month later, Paul addressed the scandal and revealed what’s next for him.

“I’m not going to try to ignore it, I can’t ignore it — so I’m not going to pretend like that didn’t happen,” he said in a February 2018 vlog.

“I know for a fact everything I do from this point on will get criticism, it will get backlash, because I’m a very polarizing dude,” he continued. “You either love me, or you hate me. … So internet, please, use me, bro. Crucify me, vilify me, and I can promise you one thing, guys — I’m not going anywhere.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).