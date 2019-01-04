Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez officially a member of the Breakfast Club after dancing video circulates online

The U.S. House of Representatives isn’t the only exclusive club that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been inducted into this week. On Thursday, the same day that Ocasio-Cortez began her first term in Congress, an anonymous Twitter account associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory posted a video of the Democratic Party representative from Queens, N.Y., dancing in college. The clip was eventually identified as belonging to a 2010 Boston University video where Ocasio-Cortez and fellow students mimicked the dance sequence from The Breakfast Club, but set to Phoenix’s “Lisztomania.” As the clip made the rounds on the internet, real-life stars of The Breakfast Club like Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy voiced their support for Ocasio-Cortez.

“That’s it, Alexandria you’re in the club!” Ringwald tweeted. Sheedy retweeted that message with a praise-hands emoji, and also gave a heart emoji to journalist Rebecca Traister’s tweet saying “if we’re gonna pick college-aged pols, give me the ones who danced like @allysheedy1.”

Twitter user @AnonymousQ1776 seemed to think this video was a knock on Ocasio-Cortez (writing in their since-deleted tweet, “here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is”), but it proved popular on Twitter. Several users started posting their own embarrassing photos and videos from high school and college. A new parody Twitter account was created (@aoc_dances) to mash up the Ocasio-Cortez dancing scenes with pop songs from All Star’s “Smash Mouth” to OutKast’s “Hey Ya!”

Ocasio-Cortez herself weighed in on Friday with a new dancing video…this one filmed in the halls of Congress rather than a Boston University rooftop. “I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!” She wrote in the tweet while dancing to Edwin Starr’s “War” (“what is it good for? Absolutely nothing”).

The 116th Congress has only just begun, but it already looks set to generate more memes than any previous Congressional term.

Smash Mouth – All Star pic.twitter.com/PrAluOAnpp — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽 Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

Related content: