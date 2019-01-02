Tiffany Haddish gets support from fellow comedians after stand-up stumble

She ready for some support from her comedy peers.

After making headlines earlier this week for performing a poorly received New Year’s Eve comedy set in Miami, Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish has received a wealth of encouraging social media messages from her comedian colleagues.

This is the price of fame when you're a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn't a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can't wait to see you live! Ignore the haters! https://t.co/2nhpemOsGV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2019

“This is the price of fame when you’re a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn’t a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs,” Kathy Griffin tweeted Tuesday. “You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can’t wait to see you live! Ignore the haters!”

“To be honest New Year’s Eve sets are haaaaard as f—!” Marlon Wayans added. “I had a weird ass ending to my show last night too. Stopped mid joke to do countdown then… GOOD NIGHT.”

To be honest New Year’s Eve sets are haaaaard as fuck! I had a weird ass ending to my show last night too. Stopped mid joke to do countdown then… GOOD NIGHT — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) January 1, 2019

According to Deadline, fans walked out of Haddish’s performance after she fumbled her material, reportedly forgetting some of her jokes while failing to land others. Audience members shared their reactions online following the show, including a video which sees a ticket holder approaching the stage to film himself dissing Haddish mid-set.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

I went to go see if @TiffanyHaddish was actually funny. I ended up doing this. Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Ze1BPzeY9S — Andrew Chestnutt (@AndrewChestnut1) January 1, 2019

Haddish previously tweeted a link to an article that dubbed her Dec. 31 set a “bomb,” adding that she agreed with the assessment while promising fans she wouldn’t let them down in the future.

“Yes this happened,” she wrote. “I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”

Haddish’s She Ready tour continues Jan. 25 at The Mirage’s Terry Fatore Theatre through March 21 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. Tickets are available here. Read on for more celebrity messages to Haddish.

I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. fuck it we good and you are a queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

Cameras blow everything out of proportion. Having a bad set is part of being a comic. You’re dope :) — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) January 1, 2019

Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You’ll shine more in 2019 — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) January 1, 2019

Happens to the best of us! You’re the shit! ❤️❤️❤️ — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) January 2, 2019

5 years ago I did a set at the Improv where 1/2 the audience walked out — ‘cuz the comic before me killed SO hard they wanted to go to the bar and say hi to him. It’s okay, and this will be a blip on what I promise will be a brilliant career. KEEP GOING. https://t.co/q9pj8fTDDC — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 2, 2019

Related content: