See the 2019 Halloween costumes from your favorite stars

By Rosy Cordero
October 27, 2019 at 05:41 PM EDT

1 of 15

Could it be you?

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Celebrities have out in full force to celebrate Halloween, with many getting really creative in 2019. Here’s what your favorite stars dressed up as.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Cardi B

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

3 of 15

Vivica A. Fox

JC Olivera/Getty Images
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Laverne Cox

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement

5 of 15

Paris Hilton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

6 of 15

Chris Ivery, Ellen Pompeo, Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Lisa Rinna

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Jeff Probst, Lisa Ann Russell, Dave Grohl, and Jordyn Blum Grohl

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement

9 of 15

Nina Dobrev

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

M. Night Shyamalan and Dr. Bhavna Vaswani

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Alexis Martin Woodall and Kathy Bates

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Evan Peters and Halsey

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Angelica Ross

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Dylan McDermott, Billie Lourd, and Cody Fern

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com