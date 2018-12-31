Rob Delaney and wife Leah welcome baby boy 7 months after son Henry's death

Rob Delaney is a proud father to another little boy.

The Catastrophe actor and his wife Leah welcomed their fourth son this past August, Delaney revealed in a new interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

Baby boy’s arrival came seven months after Delaney, 41, revealed the couple’s youngest son Henry had died following a battle with brain cancer at age 2½.

“We likely would’ve had a fourth anyway,” Delaney told the U.K. publication of his and his wife’s decision to expand their family while Henry was sick. “But I mean, there’s mixed feelings. It’s sort of like [Henry and the new baby] touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes.”

“Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying. But also having Henry dying doesn’t make our new son any less magical,” he continued. “I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Rob Delaney Recalls Son Henry’s Death in Heartbreaking Essay to Fellow Parents of Sick Children

In February, Delaney revealed that his son had died in January after battling brain cancer since 2016. “Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” Delaney wrote in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals,” he continued, saying that although Henry’s “tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities,” his son had “quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum.”

In June — five months after Henry’s death — Delaney announced that he and his wife were expecting a baby. Sharing the happy news, the actor tweeted, “Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment.”

I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize grief. My family is sad & in pain because our beautiful 2 yr old boy died after a long illness. Why wouldn’t we be sad? Why wouldn’t we be angry and confused? — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 26, 2018

Delaney took to Twitter the day after Christmas to share with his fans how he and Leah spent the holiday with their two older sons.

“Our first Christmas without Henry came & went. The day itself was okay, maybe because there were so many horrible, painful days leading up to it; we must have hit our quota or something,” wrote Delaney in the bittersweet social media post.

RELATED: Rob Delaney Marks First Christmas Since Son’s Death: We ‘Included His Memory Throughout the Day’

Henry’s presence was celebrated, though, as the Deadpool 2 actor explained: “We talked about him a lot & included his memory throughout the day.”

Delaney also shared his reasoning behind giving his followers a candid look into the reality of his family life, tweeting, “I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize grief. My family is sad & in pain because our beautiful 2 yr old boy died after a long illness. Why wouldn’t we be sad? Why wouldn’t we be angry and confused?”