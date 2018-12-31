Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef welcome daughter Lucia

Surprise! Ricky Martin is a dad — for the third time!

The Grammy winner and husband Jwan Yosef announced on New Year’s Eve that they have welcomed a new little addition into their lives: baby girl Lucia Martin-Yosef.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia,” Yosef, 34, captioned a photo of Lucia, which featured the infant wearing a rose-colored onesie and holding one of her fathers’ hands.

Martin, 47, shared the same sweet image on his Instagram account, where he announced the happy news to his followers.

“We are excited to announce that we have become parents of a beautiful and healthy girl whom we have named Lucia Martin-Yosef,” he wrote in Spanish.

“This has undoubtedly been a unique birthday and celebration of Christmas in our lives,” Martin continued.

He concluded, “Both her brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life.”

Martin is also dad to 9-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he is raising with Yosef.

“My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family,” Martin told Out magazine about his blended brood. “This is a beautiful sense of freedom.”

Lucia’s birth announcement comes nearly a year after Martin announced another surprise: that he and Yosef secretly tied the knot.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” the star, 46, told E! News in January. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything … It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.”

Martin met Yosef, a painter and visual artist, on Instagram. The pair began dating in 2016, and the singer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2016 that he’d popped the question.

Earlier this year, the couple also admitted that they hoped to expand their family in the future.

“I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work, wedding,” Martin said in January on the Golden Globes red carpet. “It’s a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids.”

This article originally appeared on People.com.