Angelina Jolie doesn't rule out future move to politics

Will Angelina Jolie be the next celebrity to head into politics? The Hollywood actress and director is already involved with the United Nations, but in a recent interview, she did not rule out a stronger push into the political arena down the road.

“Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago I would’ve laughed, and I really don’t know,” Jolie said during a visit to the BBC’s Today as a guest editor. “I always say I’ll go where I am needed. I don’t know if I’m fit for politics, but then I’ve also joked I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin so that’s good.”

Jolie is a special envoy for the UN refugee agency and she continues to use her platform to put focus on issues like refugees and sexual violence. As part of her position, she visited West Mosul this past June, less than a year since the city was liberated from the Islamic State group, to witness the devastation left behind.

In 2017’s First They Killed My Father, the actress took the directing helm of a story about Loung Ung, a Cambodian author and human rights activist who grew up under the rule of the Khmer Rouge. She also produced the animated film The Breadwinner, about a teen struggling to support her family while living under Taliban rule.

“I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change,” Jolie continued with the BBC, “and right now I am able to work with a UN agency, that is the most in the field of all the UN agencies, to do a lot of work directly with the people in need. I’m also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries. And so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So, for now, I’ll stay quiet.”

She still has a few Hollywood projects on her plate, including the sequel to Disney’s live-action Maleficent with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.

According to Deadline, Jolie will also executive produce a current affairs show for kids through the BBC called Our World, which works to promote global media literacy.

