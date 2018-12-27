18-year-old said he caught Kevin Spacey on Snapchat sexually abusing him at bar: Police

The man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him in a Massachusetts bar in July 2016, when he was 18 years old, told police that he filmed part of the incident, PEOPLE confirms.

Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault in December, more than a year after the accuser’s mother, Heather Unruh, went public with the allegation that Spacey had abused her son.

In police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Spacey’s accuser told authorities that he was “texting and snapchatting” while Spacey reached down his pants and repeatedly touched his genitals while they were together at a Nantucket bar.

The reports show that the then-teen told investigators he and Spacey both drank heavily that night, after the teen finished his shift as a bus boy, and that others at the bar independently reported seeing Spacey with his accuser. The teen had initially sought Spacey out and asked for an autograph.

According to the reports, the teen said he initially lied to Spacey that he was a 23-year-old college student and described feeling unsure how to escape the situation as it escalated — “he didn’t want to get in trouble at work or get his work in trouble.”

The teen’s family also confirmed to police that he complained to them about the alleged abuse after it happened. His then-girlfriend corroborated his account of sending her texts about and video of Spacey, the police reports show.

The teen’s girlfriend told police that “at some point during the night, [she] received a text from [the accuser] saying Spacey was hitting on him, but [she] didn’t believe him.”

The accuser told police “his girlfriend did not believe him so that’s when he snapchatted the video,” one of the reports state. “The video is one of the last times Spacey touched him. [The accuser] said he had his phone in his left hand and he may have had a glass of whiskey in his right hand.”

His girlfriend “received a Snapchat video from [the accuser] showing Spacey touching the front of [his] pants by his crotch.”

The accuser, now 20, said Spacey’s alleged touching went on for about three minutes and that he tried to move away and moved Spacey’s hands away, to no avail, the report states. He said that he left when Spacey went to the bathroom.

Spacey will be arraigned on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court.

It was unclear if he has retained an attorney in this case who could comment on his behalf and his representatives have not responded to previous messages from PEOPLE.

The accuser’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, previously told PEOPLE in a statement: “The complainant has shown a tremendous amount of courage in coming forward. Let the facts be presented, the relevant law applied and a just and fair verdict rendered.”

News about the charge against Spacey broke the same day that the actor released a video alluding to the multiple sexual assault allegations against him.

In the style of his deceased House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, Spacey told the viewer, “I know what you want. You want me back.”

“Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life.”

He said that he “can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

