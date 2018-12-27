Frank Adonis, who starred in Goodfellas, has died. He was 83.

The actor, best known for his role as Anthony Stabile in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film, died Wednesday night in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

His wife, Denise Adonis, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor was also in Scorsese’s Raging Bull as Patsy and Casino as Rocky. He also appeared in several other popular films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and True Romance.

A friend of Adonis’, Phil Castellano, shared his condolences on Facebook in a series of photos remembering his pal.

“It is with a very heavy heart this morning to tell you of the passing [of] Frank Adonis [cheech],” Castellano wrote while tagging Adonis and his wife Denise.

RELATED: From Penny Marshall to Aretha Franklin: Stars we lost in 2018

“In his last few months he suffered like an animal,” Castellano continued. “I first met him when I was 3 years old and he was a friend [of] big brother Uncle Cheech and my lifelong buddy he was older than me but he always treated me like an equal.”

He added, “I will miss him forever. God Rest Your Soul Uncle Frankie.”