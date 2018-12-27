Eddie Murphy introduces son Max in Christmas family photo featuring actor's 10 children

It’s been a very merry and special holiday season this year for Eddie Murphy, who became a father for the 10th time nearly one month ago.

In celebration of Christmas on Tuesday, Murphy’s eldest daughter Bria, 29, shared a family photo on Instagram, which featured the 57-year-old comedian looking happy while standing in the center of the group.

Murphy looked proud as he held his 2½-year-old daughter Izzy Oona, while his fiancée Paige Butcher cradled their 3-week-old son Max Charles, who was born Friday, Nov. 30.

The couple was surrounded by Murphy’s other children: oldest son Eric, 29 (whom he shares with Paulette McNeely), son Christian, 28 (whom he shares with Tamara Hood), 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris (whom he shares with former Spice Girl Mel B), and daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 19, Shayne Audra, 24, and Bria and 26-year-old son Miles Mitchell (whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy).

“Merry Christmas!!! 🎄,” Bria wrote in the caption.

The photo, which also included Murphy and Butcher’s mothers, marks the first time Murphy posed with all 10 of his children.

The engaged couple, who had wanted to have a younger sibling for Izzy, announced their pregnancy in August after Butcher was spotted sporting a baby bump while out in Los Angeles.

A source previously told PEOPLE the two were “very happy to expect another baby.”

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

The source added, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

In early December, Murphy’s rep confirmed that the couple’s wish had come true when they welcomed their second child together.

Max Charles Murphy was born weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

“Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s rep said.