Terrence Howard engaged to ex-wife Mira Pak over 3 years after their divorce

Terrence Howard has put a ring on it — again.

The Empire actor, 49, popped the question to his ex-wife Mira Pak more than three years after the duo secretly divorced in July 2015.

Howard shared the happy news on Instagram, using the hashtag #bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus. In the accompanying slideshow, the engagement ring dazzled on Pak’s hand, and Howard slipped the ring onto her finger as she seemed to wipe away a tear.

In a video, the Oscar nominee gave a toast. “We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be,” he said. “It took me 45 years to find you. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

“I love you too, baby,” replied Pak, who welcomed sons Qirin, 3, and Hero, 2, with Howard.

In the caption, Howard thanked jeweler Ben Baller for designing the ring. He also gave a nod to the Crustacean Beverly Hills restaurant “for making the night extra special.”

Baller’s gorgeous engagement ring included major bling wrapped around the sparkly band. “2nd times a charm to rekindle that fire,” Baller captioned a close-up Instagram video of the ring. “Congrats @theterrencehoward and Mira on their engagement!”

“My brother Terrence commissioned me to make this beautiful 7-carat VVS diamond ‘BEN BALLER Setting’ Rose Gold engagement ring,” he added. “Only the best for you guys.”

Howard and Pak, his third wife, wed for the first time in 2013. Their divorce news was revealed during 2015 closing arguments for a lawsuit between Howard and his second wife Michelle Ghent.

In September of 2015, Howard and Pak walked the Emmys red carpet together. And in October of that year, they were spotted kissing at a charity event, and he called her “my life’s love” in an anniversary tweet.

Howard has daughters Heaven and Aubrey and son Hunter with ex-wife Lori.

“Mira settled me,” Howard told PEOPLE in 2017.

“Relationships are hard work, but we really don’t fight,” Pak said at the time.