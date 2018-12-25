Norman Reedus shares first photo of his and Diane Kruger's daughter: 'A lot to be thankful for'

Norman Reedus is celebrating his first Christmas with his newborn daughter!

The Walking Dead star, 49, shared the first photo of his baby girl on Instagram Monday, weeks after he and girlfriend Diane Kruger welcomed their first child together in November.

“A lot to be thankful for this year. this one especially,” Reedus captioned a photo of him and his little one holding hands.

“Love u Diane Mingus Helena. Happy family ,” the actor added, shouting out Kruger, 19-year-old son Mingus and his ex Helena Christensen, who is Mingus’ mom.

The name of Reedus and Kruger’s daughter has yet to be revealed.

Two weeks before the photo debut of their daughter, Kruger opened up about motherhood and raising a girl.

“She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now,” the actress told Extra.

Calling motherhood a “very rewarding experience” thus far, Kruger — who rocks a turquoise ‘do in her new flick — said it would be an “easy yes” if her daughter ever requested to dye her own hair a fun color. “Go for it — I wish my mom would have allowed me to do that,” she revealed.

Kruger and Reedus met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which her character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting involved with Reedus’ character. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their romance in March 2017.

PEOPLE confirmed the arrival of the couple’s baby in early November, months after multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy in May.