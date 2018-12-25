Jennifer Lawrence makes annual Christmas visit to children’s hospital in Louisville

Jennifer Lawrence continued her Christmas tradition this year by brightening spirits at a children’s hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Oscar winner, 28, made a visit to Norton Children’s Hospital on Monday, spending time with patients and their families.

According to WAVE3 News, Lawrence spent time on the cancer floor and the pediatric intensive care unit while she was there. The hospital shared the news outlet’s photo on its own Instagram page and thanked the actress for coming to “spread some holiday cheer.”

Actress and Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence makes annual holiday visit to @NortonChildrens Hospital https://t.co/osNpHQuQP0 pic.twitter.com/ZWkJFaRfU8 — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) December 24, 2018

This is thought to be at least the sixth time Lawrence has visited during the holiday season. In 2016, she donated $2 million to the hospital to help establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, which cares for children with heart conditions.

Lawrence will be seen next on-screen in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix, for which she reprises her role as Raven/Mystique. That film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.

