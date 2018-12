May your days be merry and bright, and may it also include warm wishes from celebrities on social media.

Stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Will Smith, and Nicole Kidman posted messages in honor of this year’s Christmas holiday, sharing good cheer with fans and a glimpse into their own festivities.

See their messages below.

Merry Christmas from my family to yours! 🎄❤️😃 On this Christmas Eve, I’m sending you holiday wishes for a day filled with love & laughter — the important things that remind us how blessed we are. And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone who needs it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/WT5kmnFwao — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 24, 2018

Have a brilliant Christmas everyone! Don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you. I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other – so HAPPY CHRISTMAS! pic.twitter.com/I2VPeA88k9 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 25, 2018

Whatever you celebrate, I hope this evening brings you peace, joy, and lots of @HeadsUp! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 24, 2018

Enjoy the holiday season with the ones you love. Michelle and I wish you a very Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/LKLqlYfFUw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

Wishing all of you a ridiculously great Merry Christmas. Grateful for family, casseroles, and all of you. PEACE AND LOVE AND HOPE AND JOY etc etc x100 ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️🎄 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/IkZ8u6YVgd — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 25, 2018

I hope everyone has a very very merry Christmas today. Celebrate and be grateful for all the good things you have in your life. I love you all!!! ❄️🎄❤️ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/2Y1b2iQgR7 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 25, 2018

#MerryChristmas EVERYBODY- So grateful for my family, my friends, my loved ones & my followers- You ALL made 2018 so much better than I ever could have imagined. 🎅🎄🎁 Mad❤️from Mar🐫!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ThankUNextYearIsGoingToBeLitAsTheKidsLikeToSay pic.twitter.com/MEgotUVWze — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2018

Peace on earth and good will to all humankind, and animal and plant kind too. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 25, 2018

