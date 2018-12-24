Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson surprise In-N-Out customers by buying meals, taking selfies

Tom Hanks served up a double-double surprise for the lucky customers and employees at an In-N-Out establishment.

On social media, fans shared pictures and footage of the You Are My Friend actor and his wife Rita Wilson, who celebrated their 30th anniversary in April, swinging by one of the popular chain’s restaurants in Fontana, California, on Friday. Hanks even covered the cost of some diners’ meals.

“Tom Hanks is at In and Out sitting across from us I’m star struck!!” an Instagram user named Megan captioned a photo of Hanks, Wilson and a man digging into their food at a table.

When Hanks wasn’t eating, he was taking selfies with fans. “He is such a nice guy taking pictures with everyone….he told us Merry Christmas,” Megan wrote alongside a slideshow. “And I went over and talked to his wife Rita while Tom took pictures with everyone!”

An Instagram user called blackwatchcosplay shared the selfies he took with Hanks and Wilson. “I had the absolute honor of meeting the one and only Tom Hanks and his beautiful wife Rita Wilson today! The coolest people I’ve ever met!” he wrote.

Fontana’s Oak Park Elementary School tweeted one of Hanks’ selfies — and revealed the Oscar winner’s generous gesture. “Look who visited Fontana In N Out! Woody himself, Tom Hanks, and he bought lunch for everyone!” the school posted. “Nice!”

In another picture, shared by the husband of an In-N-Out staffer, four employees crowded into a photo with Hanks. “Everybody talking about @tomhanks being at in n out in Fontana,” he tweeted. “My wife works there and got a selfie with him haha.”

On his way to his car, Hanks did one parting act of kindness, as Renee Chavez showed in a Facebook video. As he dug into his wallet, Hanks told the cashier, “That’s for the next three cars.”

Hanks has a habit of delighting strangers at restaurants. In 2016, he made an unexpected stop at Pier 6 in Boston for some clam chowder and lamb gyros with friends.

“A woman made an anonymous reservation requesting the private dining room, and next thing you know, Tom Hanks walks in,” a staff member told PEOPLE at the time. “He was very friendly and gracious with our staff, and a great tipper.”

Wilson is no stranger to In-n-Out. In January, after the Golden Globe Awards, she posted a close-up on Instagram of her to-go box loaded with French fries and hamburgers.

“@innout Thanks for the post @goldenglobes meal! #actor #director #dontjudge,” she captioned the snapshot.

