Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married? Photos show couple celebrating at home with family

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth appear to have tied the knot on Sunday night.

Photos and video posted to the Instagram story of the couple’s surfer friend Conrad Jack Carr show Hemsworth, 28, and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background. Another photo shows Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth — dressed in traditional white and a tux — in front of cake and cupcakes, with the singer’s mom Tish in the frame.

Reps for both stars did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but it appeared Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi were also in attendance at the party, held at the couple’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.

On their Instagram Stories, the girls posed together with Carr — the Mrs. balloons floating in the background. Noah, 18, was super casual in a black turtleneck and knit cap, with Brandi, 31, wearing a shiny off-white top.

Noah also posted a tearful photo with a broken heart emoji, suggesting their celebration was an emotional one.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s sweet nuptials come after a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship between the two. She and the Australian actor dated for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

However, they reconnected in 2015, a source close to Cyrus told PEOPLE a year later. And despite a few question marks surrounding their reunion initially, the pair’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

Following her breakup, Cyrus said she had to find herself again. “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” Cyrus recalled. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

The pair’s romance first blossomed on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ 2010 drama, The Last Song. Last July, the “Wrecking Ball” singer posted a sweet throwback photo from the movie in honor of International Kissing Day.

““Our first smooch 8 years ago!” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Until recently the lovebirds lived with their seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses in a shared Malibu home, which burned down in one of the three uncontrolled wildfires struck California.

Hemsworth bought the property in 2014 before Cyrus moved in, and it became the place she ultimately built Rainbow Land, her boho recording studio.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he began the lengthy caption that accompanies a striking image of their burnt out walls, with the charred remains of the letters “L-O-V-E” that once decorated the space.

Cyrus, who paid tribute to their place of residence in song with the 2017 hit “Malibu,” opened up about the loss with a post on Twitter.

“Completely [devastated] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote in the first of three posts.

A rep for the couple told PEOPLE that the pair were healthy after the incident, along with their furry friends. “Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 dollars to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic.

After outgrowing her Dead Petz phase, Cyrus released the love ballad, “Malibu,” for her fiancé.

In the heartwarming lyrics, Cyrus sings: “I’d spend the rest of my life just standing here talking/You would explain the current, as I just smile/ Hoping I just stay the same and nothing will change/And it’ll be us, just for a while.”