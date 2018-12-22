Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal pull an ugly sweater prank on Ryan Reynolds

If you can believe it, it’s not the Deadpool actor pulling off the pranks anymore.

Team Wolverine dealt a serious blow in the friendly “war” between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as Jackman partnered with his Prisoners buddy and Reynolds’ Life costar Jake Gyllenhaal to pull off a fun gag.

It was all explained with one photo posted to Reynolds’ Instagram account: “These f—ing a—holes said it was a sweater party,” the actor wrote.

Jackman and Gyllenhaal were all smiles, basking in the glow of their joke. They seemingly got Reynolds to show up to a party in an ugly Christmas sweater, only to realize he was alone in that effort.

The perpetrators teased Reynolds further on social media, sharing a Photoshopped image of them as their Marvel characters — Gyllenhaal as his new role of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Enough said,” Jackman wrote.

“Honestly, it’s really hard to breathe in this thing,” Gyllenhaal remarked of his character’s orb helmet.

Consider this payback for when Reynolds shared a spoof political hit ad against Jackman’s performance in The Frontrunner.

Here’s to seeing what 2019 will bring from these jokesters.

