Celebrities react to Penny Marshall's death: 'She had a heart of gold'

When Penny Marshall died Monday at 75, she left behind an incredible pop culture legacy that spanned decades. After first becoming a TV icon playing Laverne DeFazio on Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley, Marshall went on to distinguish herself as a film director. With 1998’s Big, she became the first woman in Hollywood history to direct a movie that grossed more than $100 million at the box office, and she topped that number again with A League of Their Own in 1992.

After news of Marshall’s death broke Tuesday, collaborators and admirers alike expressed their condolences and shared favorite memories online. Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in A League of Their Own, shared a 1996 K-Mart commercial she and Marshall had appeared in, writing, “simply heartbroken.” Danny DeVito, who had starred in Marshall’s 1994 comedy Renaissance Man, wrote, “I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails.” Ron Howard, who starred in Happy Days before also transitioning to film directing and whose 2005 film Cinderella Man was produced by Marshall, tweeted that no matter what medium she was working in, Marshall was “always relaxed, funny, and totally unpretentious.”

Rob Reiner, who was married to Marshall in the ’70s, wrote that she was “born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to live with her and her funnybone.”

In addition to her peers, Marshall had a great influence on younger generations. Film critic Leonard Maltin celebrated the memorable films she made “a generation before the current crop of female directors.” One of those directors, Ava DuVernay, thanked Marshall “for the trails you blazed.” Desus Nice of Desus & Mero toasted Laverne of Laverne & Shirley as “a [Bronx] legend.”

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

#RIPPennyMarshall She was funny & so smart. She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her. https://t.co/pf2kfIkCH4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 18, 2018

So sad about Penny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

“I’m terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing. My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own.” Geena Davis — GeenaDavisInstitute (@GDIGM) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news…

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018

So long to Penny Marshall, our first guest star. The Babysitter Bandit in Some Enchanted Evening (7G01). Great comedic actor and director. RIP pic.twitter.com/d43fyN5O68 — David Silverman (@tubatron) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall had me audition 6 times for a role and then I didn’t get it. She didn’t know that I would audition for her forever. It was a treat to be in the room. She was glorious. #RIPPennyMarshall — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 18, 2018

A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as ‘Big’, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings’. Let her not be forgotten. #PennyMarshall #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/1c1iT6V3eI — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) December 18, 2018

I always loved this picture because it was my way of emulating the great Penny Marshall. I’m sad to read she has passed. Director, producer and actress who had the humor, wit and fortitude to stand equally with the boys in Hollywood. Goodbye Penny, we will miss you. RIP pic.twitter.com/gqa9w3TEOh — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 18, 2018

rip a bx legend https://t.co/cVNYtSlrkF — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall. In your memory, I’m gonna eat a baby corn like it was a regular-sized corn — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) December 18, 2018

I watched Big, A League of Their Own, and (weirdly) Jumpin’ Jack Flash (co-written by Nancy Meyers) all the time as a kid. Those movies made me a Penny Marshall fan! More importantly, they made me gay. Thank you for everything, Penny. — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall. One of my favorite directors. Her movies blended comedy and drama better than anyone. pic.twitter.com/NKNM8VeRL8 — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 18, 2018

