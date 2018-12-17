The Flash star Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are married: Report

The Flash star Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are married.

Gustin, 28, and Thoma, 30, tied the knot Saturday in Los Angeles, E! News reports. The wedding reportedly took place at Valentine DTLA, a 9,000-square-foot venue erected in the 1920s.

Famous faces on the guest list reportedly included Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs and Dear Evan Hansen star Taylor Trensch, along with Broadway actors Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross and Leela Rothenberg. Model Renée Mittelstaedt and personal trainer Ryan Phillips also attended.

Gustin’s rep did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation.

The bride and groom have yet to comment on their nuptials on social media, but Gustin’s manager Robert Stein shared a photo of himself with the newlyweds on Instagram.

“What heartfelt joy is was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union,” he captioned the post. “Wishing them both a Lifetime of Love and Happiness. They are so blessed to have one another to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Gustin and Thoma, a physical therapist, announced their engagement with a photo on his Instagram in April 2017 where Thoma shows off her ring as the duo, both smiling ear to ear, embrace on the beach.

Gustin’s The Flash costars also poured in their love.

Candice Patton, who plays his love interest Iris West on the TV series, commented on their photo with, “Huge congrats!!” while Andy Mientus, who has also appeared on The Flash as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper, wrote, “DUDE!!!!! IS THAT WHAT I THINK IT IS?!??”

Although Gustin and Thoma have kept their relationship quiet for the most part, they are no strangers to posting adorable photos of each other on social media.

The couple dated a little over a year before getting engaged.