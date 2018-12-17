Former Revenge costars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are married

Emily VanCamp just said yes to forever.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old actress — known for her portrayal of the conniving Emily Thorne on Revenge — married her former costar and onscreen husband, Josh Bowman. PEOPLE confirmed the wedding was held on Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

The couple shared the first photos from the magical day on the bride’s Instagram account on Sunday.

In one of the black and white snapshots, VanCamp smiles as Bowman, 30, beams from ear to ear and they hold hands while leading a parade of people, including some musicians. VanCamp also shows off her veil and her Lela Rose gown, with lace detailing and cap sleeves, in the photo.

She captioned the post simply, “12.15.18” with a red heart emoji.

In the other image, the newlyweds are exiting their venue and cheering as they raise their hands underneath a floral arch.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us! We are eternally grateful,” VanCamp wrote about the image, adding, “And to Lela Rose and your incredible team for creating my dream dress… Thank you times a million.”

The sweet moment was captured by Charlie Dailey, a U.K.-based professional photographer.

The couple was first thought to be dating in January 2012, during the show’s debut season. They got engaged in May 2017. VanCamp announced the news with a sweet photo of herself covering her face with her hands and putting her engagement ring on full display.

PEOPLE caught up with The Resident star at the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly 2017 Upfronts party a few days after the engagement, where she gushed about the happy news.

“It’s literally only been a couple of days, but it’s amazing,” she said at the time. “I’m really happy!”

In January of this year, VanCamp revealed that she and Bowman were in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We got engaged and then both hit the ground running with work,” she told PEOPLE at the winter 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. “We’re not in a rush and we’re not in the wedding planning zone. I think once we start it’ll go quickly, hopefully, but we’re both very focused on our work, so the little time we have together, we just want to be together.”

She added: “Once I’m done doing The Resident I want to have some good solid family time, do some traveling and just try to stay present and enjoy every moment.”

Us Weekly was first to report the wedding news.