Kate Middleton and Prince William share adorable Christmas card photo

Happy holidays from the adorable royal trio!

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their official family Christmas card with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, taking center stage.

The unexpected holiday portrait was taken in early fall at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk and features all three kids — with little Louis making his Christmas card debut!

It’s a tradition for the royal family to share their holiday card with the public: Their 2017 card was also shot in the summer, and featured the then family of four wearing coordinating blue ensembles.

The festive season is in full swing for the royals. Kate and Charlotte took in a performance of The Nutcracker ballet earlier in the season. William and Kate also celebrated the season with military families stationed in Cyprus.

Will, Kate and the kids will join Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family for Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham.

The couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together last year, when Meghan made her debut walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day. “They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” a source says.

Each year, members of the royal family join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve. (The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.) After their church outing on the big day, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

Proud parents Kate and Will have already started a few traditions of their own. In years past, Prince George has enjoyed a trip to see Santa near the family’s country home of Anmer Hall.