Candace Cameron Bure hospitalized after go-karting accident with brother Kirk

The holidays can be stressful, especially if you get into a go-kart accident with your sibling.

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure documented her recent trip to the hospital after a fun family activity landed her in the emergency room, telling her followers that her brother Kirk “ran me over” while go-karting.

“Our fun family day ended with me in the emergency room,” Cameron laughed in a video shared on Instagram. “I got into a go-karting accident, my brother ran me over. I’m waiting to see if I broke my hand or fractured it or what,” the actress said from her hospital bed.

Fortunately, Cameron followed up on her Instagram story, saying that X-rays showed nothing was broken, just “really bruised.” When she panned to her siblings, Kirk confessed, “Hi everybody, I’m the culprit. I’m the crazy driver…it was my fault completely, I tried to cut her off and take the lead, bad.”

The day before the crash, the actress shared this happy photo of her hanging with her siblings. “The Cameron kids 2018,” she wrote. “Getting some good ol’ fashioned family time in with my brother and sisters.”

