2018 is coming to a close and, while the news cycle wasn’t always ideal, the world of entertainment provided a much-needed respite from the real world. It was hard to narrow down the best TV shows, movies, and more of the year, but that’s what we at Entertainment Weekly are here for. This week’s special double issue is devoted to all things 2018: The episodes, albums, scenes, and songs that made us happy (and, because we have to, a few of the pop culture moments that we weren’s so happy about).

THE BEST OF 2018: The Best & Worst Films | The Best & Worst TV Shows | The Best Albums | The Best Books | The Best Podcasts | The Best Stage Shows

Finlay Mackay for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Eric Ray Davidson for EW; Williams + Hirakawa for EW; Alexei Hay for EW; Joe Pugliese for EW

Peak TV is here to stay, and this year’s list of our favorite television shows reflects that fully — there are shows from premium cable, network television, and just about every kind of streaming platform.(There’s even a show from Lifetime!).

In books, new voices ruled the roost in 2018. Our top 10 list features a sweeping story about the journey to a powwow in Oakland, an addiction memoir, a Polish novel, a retelling of a Greek tragedy, and more.

Watch the full episode of PeopleTV’s Top 10 Pop Culture Moments 2018 streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

If you’ve been following our Awardist column, you’re well aware this year’s competition is wide open and nowhere is that more apparent than EW’s best and worst movies of the year list. It contains a studio blockbuster (or two), a coming-of-age indie, quite possibly the wackiest period piece we’ve seen in a long time, and even a black-and-white arthouse flick.

It would be easy to assume that the best music of the year would be all Ariana Grande (all the time), but our pick for the #1 album just might surprise you. Although, if we’re being honest, Ariana is on the list — alongside some pop hits, a rap debut, and a very special movie soundtrack.

Stay tuned to EW.com in the coming days for the rest of our year-end coverage: We’ll have awards, celebrity tributes to the late, great artists we lost this year, and even a fashion show. How’s that for a farewell to the most complicated 12 months in recent history? Thank u, next…

To see what else made EW’s Best (and Worst) of 2018 lists, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: