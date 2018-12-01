Celebrities pay tribute to George H.W. Bush after former president's death

Tributes have begun to pour in for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94. Celebrities and politicians alike, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and former President Barack Obama, remembered the 41st commander in chief as a “leader,” a “patriot,” and an “authentic caring human being.”

“While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude,” Obama wrote as part of a lengthy statement. “Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved — from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way. Ambassador to the United Nations. Director of Central Intelligence. U.S. Envoy to China. Vice President of the United States.”

Goldie Hawn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Takei, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Jeffrey Wright, and Chaz Bono were also among those from the Hollywood sector sending thoughts up for the Bush family, as well as former Vice President Al Gore and former President Bill Clinton released tributes.

Bush is survived by numerous children — including former President George W. Bush — and grandchildren. His wife, Barbara Bush, died this past April.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump said through a joint statement, “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service — to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”

See more tributes below.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

My heart aches knowing George Bush 41 has passed. An authentic caring human being who never hid his truth. He will always remind us 2 exemplify that wining will never be our legacy. His love for life and family will live on RIP dear soul. — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) December 1, 2018

I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2018

President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn't unknown. He's flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/XbuFYztrmg — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 1, 2018

Here is my statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/kGlxGrBsOB pic.twitter.com/rv1MPufx2G — Al Gore (@algore) December 1, 2018

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

President George H W Bush rejoins the heavens, adding his own point of light among the thousand he once so beautifully described. A nation mourns the loss of a leader, and a family their beloved father and grandfather. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 1, 2018

#GeorgeHWBush. A “kinder, gentler” family man who both gave respect to others and earned the respect of others; A true patriot in deeds and not just words. An honorable man, who will be missed by family, friends, and country. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 1, 2018

My condolences to the Bush family on their tremendous loss. President George H W Bush spent his life in service to our country. Though I didn’t agree with most of his policies, I appreciate and respect his dedication as our President and VP, and his love of our country. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) December 1, 2018

