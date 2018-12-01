Celebrities pay tribute to George H.W. Bush after former president's death

Tributes have begun to pour in for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94. Celebrities and politicians alike, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and former President Barack Obama, remembered the 41st commander in chief as a “leader,” a “patriot,” and an “authentic caring human being.”
“While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude,” Obama wrote as part of a lengthy statement. “Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved — from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way. Ambassador to the United Nations. Director of Central Intelligence. U.S. Envoy to China. Vice President of the United States.”
Goldie Hawn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Takei, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Jeffrey Wright, and Chaz Bono were also among those from the Hollywood sector sending thoughts up for the Bush family, as well as former Vice President Al Gore and former President Bill Clinton released tributes.
Bush is survived by numerous children — including former President George W. Bush — and grandchildren. His wife, Barbara Bush, died this past April.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump said through a joint statement, “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service — to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”
See more tributes below.
Related content:
Comments