Alec Baldwin arraigned following arrest for allegedly punching man over parking space

Alec Baldwin was arraigned on Monday, less than a month after he was arrested for allegedly punching a man over a parking space.

The actor, 60, was arraigned in New York City and charged with attempted misdemeanor assault and violation-level harassment, NBC News reported. As the Associated Press noted, the charges have been downgraded, as Baldwin was initially charged with assault and harassment when he was arrested on Nov. 2

The hearing lasted less than a minute, after which Baldwin was released without bail, according to NBC News. He is due back in court Jan. 23.

There are conflicting reports as to whether Baldwin entered a plea or not, but his lawyer claimed to have “incontrovertible video evidence” that proves Baldwin’s innocence “beyond all doubt.”

“Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime, and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated, it will be resolved swiftly and appropriately in court,” Abramson said, according to the Associated Press.

Abramson did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Baldwin has also previously denied the claims.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” Baldwin tweeted earlier this month, hours after his arrest. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

In a follow-up message, Baldwin wrote, “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true.”

According to a court complaint filed on Monday, the alleged victim told police that the actor hit him with a closed hand, according to NBC News.

In court papers, prosecutors said that Baldwin had told police that the man “stole my spot,” and acknowledged that “I did push him,” as well as use a vulgarity to describe him.

A source recently told PEOPLE that while Baldwin does have a history of acting out, he frequently finds himself being “provoked and taunted and harassed” by the paparazzi.

“Sometimes he goes too far,” the source said. “But the things these photographers yell at him are more awful than you can imagine, and most of the world will never hear it. Because only the photos get released, of him looking furious and deranged. Or only the video of the minute he loses it gets put out there— never all the disgusting, taunting provocations he has to listen to beforehand.”

“He’s not some rage monster who is just going around indiscriminately beating people up,” the insider added. “Everyone close to him, of course, wishes he could just fully tune them out and ignore them, but honestly, there’s also a ton of empathy for why he can’t.”

