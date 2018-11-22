Thanksgiving 2018: Celebrities give thanks in heartfelt posts

The stars came out for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but even more were flaunting their turkey season spirit from afar. Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Madonna, and Mark Hamill were some folks from the entertainment world giving thanks in posts on social media.

“Happy Thanksgiving all! Hoping your turkeys are slobber-free,” the Iron Man actor shared on Twitter, along with an image from comic book artist Jacob Chabot of Venom slobbering all over the Avengers’ Thanksgiving dinner table.

Happy Thanksgiving all! Hoping your turkeys are slobber-free. pic.twitter.com/g1JS9eAaHG — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 22, 2018

Kelly Clarkson, who performed during the parade, seemed thankful her toes were still intact after being outside in New York City for so long.

“So my toes finally have feeling back in them that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment!” she wrote. “I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one!”

So my toes finally have feeling back in them 🤣 that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered 🥶 #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one! 😊 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 22, 2018

And naturally, many expressed gratitude for their families and sent love out to the world. “I am grateful for the next generation of leaders — the young people who are tolerant, creative, idealistic and doing the work to create the world as it should be. Who understand that hope requires action,” Barack Obama wrote. “From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

I am grateful for the next generation of leaders — the young people who are tolerant, creative, idealistic and doing the work to create the world as it should be. Who understand that hope requires action. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. https://t.co/AbjXUwCh6z — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 21, 2018

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri gave thanks to the “the brave fire fighters of Cal Fire” who helped battle the wildfires raging in California. “We are off and cookin at 5 am. Goin’ for 7000lb of Turkey on 6 smokers!” he tweeted.

We are off and cookin at 5 am. Goin’ for 7000lb of Turkey on 6 smokers! Big thanks to our supports @Lowes @OpBBQRelief @CochonVolantBBQ #OleHickoryBBQPitts and of course @WCKitchen pic.twitter.com/twq1kZWWew — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 22, 2018

The brave fire fighters of Cal Fire.

They are a dedicated hard working team that we should all be thankful for @CAL_FIRE @chefjoseandres pic.twitter.com/Per5oJppKr — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 22, 2018

Others, meanwhile, were thankful “things aren’t a whole lot worse,” as Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill put it. (The actor has been a vocal opponent of the current Trump administration.)

Diane Kruger, who gave birth to her first child with Norman Reedus, had “A LOT to be thankful for this year.” She wrote on Instagram, “I count my lucky stars to have met you [Reedus] and for sharing life’s many blessings with you.”

Then there was Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, who shared a gratuitous shirtless shot on social media. Hey, we’re not complaining.

Check out more celebrity posts below:

Have a great Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/oVkDbxeYeZ — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 22, 2018

Feeling so grateful for my Fighters— & all these memories of seeing you guys out on the road this year… Sending my love!! Happy Thanksgiving ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N8CVc05GQN — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 22, 2018

I’m so thankful for all of you, and I am sending my love to all of you who read this tweet. ❤❤ #HappyThanksgiving — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 22, 2018

WHEREVER you are I hope your holiday is filling and fulfilling… — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 21, 2018

I’ve so much to be thankful for: my health, family, friends, professional opportunities and accomplishments. And I’m thankful for YOU. Hope you have a beautiful #Thanksgiving — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving to you all! 3 simple rules for a nice holiday: 1)No raisins in the stuffing

2)Alleviate stress by leaning on your creature comforts (booze, weed, pie)

3)If you are at parents/grandparents go to the parental controls on their tv and restrict Fox News 🇺🇸✌🏽🦃 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 22, 2018

I’m thankful for my awesome #AmericanGods family, past & present, my @AmericanGodsSTZ and @GodsOnAmazon ma and pa & all our god squad fans out there that brought us together & believe 🙌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/mD8c88Vd9K — Ricky Whittle (@MrRickyWhittle) November 22, 2018

Today we mourn the fallen brave brown warriors that gave their lives fighting white aggression on this land. This little black Cherokee boy remembers his grandmothers truth. #Thanksgiving — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) November 22, 2018

Happy thanksgiving to all!! 🎉🍗 pic.twitter.com/qtwc0axg0K — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you out there! I hope you have beautiful day, a lovely meal, and that there's not too much fighting at the table. Let's all put our devices away, look at each other and take some joy in each other…good luck. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving!! Hope your day is full of smiles and fabulous tv pic.twitter.com/jANVbpNpgF — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving loves!! May the best things in life be yours, not only this Thanksgiving but throughout the years. Happy Thanksgiving from my heart to yours! I’m busy cooking my heart out!! ❣️❣️❣️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 22, 2018

