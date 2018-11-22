Thanksgiving 2018: Celebrities give thanks in heartfelt posts

The stars came out for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but even more were flaunting their turkey season spirit from afar. Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Madonna, and Mark Hamill were some folks from the entertainment world giving thanks in posts on social media.
“Happy Thanksgiving all! Hoping your turkeys are slobber-free,” the Iron Man actor shared on Twitter, along with an image from comic book artist Jacob Chabot of Venom slobbering all over the Avengers’ Thanksgiving dinner table.
Kelly Clarkson, who performed during the parade, seemed thankful her toes were still intact after being outside in New York City for so long.
“So my toes finally have feeling back in them that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment!” she wrote. “I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one!”
And naturally, many expressed gratitude for their families and sent love out to the world. “I am grateful for the next generation of leaders — the young people who are tolerant, creative, idealistic and doing the work to create the world as it should be. Who understand that hope requires action,” Barack Obama wrote. “From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri gave thanks to the “the brave fire fighters of Cal Fire” who helped battle the wildfires raging in California. “We are off and cookin at 5 am. Goin’ for 7000lb of Turkey on 6 smokers!” he tweeted.
Others, meanwhile, were thankful “things aren’t a whole lot worse,” as Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill put it. (The actor has been a vocal opponent of the current Trump administration.)
Diane Kruger, who gave birth to her first child with Norman Reedus, had “A LOT to be thankful for this year.” She wrote on Instagram, “I count my lucky stars to have met you [Reedus] and for sharing life’s many blessings with you.”
Then there was Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, who shared a gratuitous shirtless shot on social media. Hey, we’re not complaining.
Check out more celebrity posts below:
