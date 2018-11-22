Tamera Mowry-Housley pays Thanksgiving Day tribute to niece killed in mass shooting

Tamera Mowry is remembering her deceased niece on Thanksgiving just 15 days after the Borderline Bar shooting in California.

The Real cohost, 40, shared a family photo that included her niece Alaina Housley who was killed in the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov.7.

“Missing you Lai Lai,” she wrote in the photo on Instagram Stories.

Her husband Adam Housley also remembered his late niece, who was just 18 years old, on Instagram with the same photo.

“Never thought we’d be here. Never thought we’d be together in this way,” he wrote. “The hurt has been eased a bit by the warmth. We stand with so many of you as #alainasvoice pushes us to make this world a better place.”

He added, “We’ve always been that way, but now we have an angel…as do many of you…fighting against violence of all types….hurting people of all walks. May your #thanksgiving be filled with warmth. Swipe for more pics #thehousleys #enough.”

In a separate post, Mowry thanked her husband for his support and resilience.

“Thankful for you and our family. You have been my rock. Thankful for your faith in God that inspires me to keep my faith,” she wrote. “Thank you for calming my nerves in the middle of the night. Thank you for loving me through it all. I love you. #happythanksgiving.”

The family laid Alaina to rest one week after she died. News of her death came after Tamera and her husband Adam Housley searched for information about their niece on social media.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple confirmed that Alaina had died. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at [the] Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” they said.

“Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time,” they continued.

Alongside a series of photos of her niece, Tamera wrote on Instagram, “My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us.”

“I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game,” she wrote. “I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”