Diane Kruger dedicates sweet Thanksgiving message to her boyfriend and baby's father Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger has a lot to be thankful for this year!

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Kruger, 42, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, praising her boyfriend Norman Reedus.

“Favorite time of the year,” Kruger captioned the photo, which is a fresh-faced selfie of the actress sitting in a car.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life’s many blessings with you,” Kruger added, tagging Reedus’ Instagram account.

The actress did not mention their new baby as the couple has stayed mum on their newborn.

PEOPLE confirmed Kruger and Reedus, 49, recently welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

No other details — including baby’s sex, name or birth date — are known.

Kruger and Reedus have yet to share anything about their child on social media.

While the new baby is the first child for Kruger, Reedus is also a father to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.

The new mom and Reedus met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting involved with Reedus’ character.

They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their relationship in March 2017.

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

Kruger previously dated The Affair star Joshua Jackson (who costarred with Reedus and Kruger in Sky) for a decade before breaking up in summer 2016. Reedus was in a five-year relationship with model Christensen, 49, whom he split from in 2003.