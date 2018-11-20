David Arquette hospitalized following a 'wrestling death match'

David Arquette is in the hospital and recovering from injuries he sustained in a “wrestling death match.”

The Scream actor, 47, was involved in a wrestling match against Nick Gage on Friday. He released a statement on Twitter Monday in which he addressed his injuries from the match after fans circulated photos and videos of his bloody face on the Internet.

“As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match,” Arquette wrote. “I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV.”

The father of two continued, “I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in. However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation.”

The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience – don’t try this at home pic.twitter.com/icQK2wnQNc — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 19, 2018

“For the last six months I have been training and competing in indie matches around the country, as wrestling is a passion of mine,” he shared. “I want to state again that this is not traditional wrestling, and I have the utmost respect for that sport.”

Arquette added he didn’t have intentions to train for another match, writing, “I also want to apologize to the professional wrestling world for any negative attention this might have brought forth over the weekend, and I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again.”

“I want to thank all of my fans, friends, and family for their love and support over the last few days. I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances — in the near future,” he wrote. “However my priority and full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing, and I look forward to sharing some of my exciting new projects in 2019. With love, David Arquette.”

PEOPLE is out to Arquette’s rep for comment.

After the match, he tweeted, “Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing.”

Over the weekend, the Never Been Kissed actor shared a photo of scrapes over one of his tattoos.

Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

“I’m all stitched up. Thank you to all the fans for the love,” he wrote in the caption. “Sorry I made Miss Elisabeth cry.”

His sister, Rosanna Arquette, commented on the photo writing, “You are scaring me Davey… bloody fights are not funny. I’m happy you are ok go play James Bond with those abs!!!! I love you.”

She added in a separate comment, “Who are these tattoos?”

The actor’s wife, Christina McLarty, told The Blast in a video her husband would “be okay.”

“He’s okay, thank you,” she said. “After the wrestling match he looked fine, and then [his neck] was irritating him. I don’t know, I didn’t see the whole thing go down.”

McLarty added the actor would be released from the hospital in time for Thanksgiving.

Arquette and McLarty share 4-year-old son Charlie West. He also has a 14-year-old daughter, Coco, with ex-wife Courteney Cox.