Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are married

Mandy’s married!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have tied the knot, a rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Moore’s close friend and makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a series of stunning photos of the actress wearing a pink Rodarte wedding gown and veil.

“Yesterday was pretty magical. I laughed, I cried and I danced real hard. @mandymooremm ❤️ @taylordawesgoldsmith,” she captioned the post, which she later deleted.

According to E! News, the nuptials took place in front of family and close friends Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, with a source revealing that the ceremony was “an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home that started just after sundown.”

According to E!’s source, the look of the wedding was “very boho,” with “rugs on the floor surrounding the altar” and feathery flower arrangements.

The reception reportedly took place at the Fig House, a private event space, where Goldsmith himself performed.

The This Is Us actress, 34, and Dawes frontman, 32, got engaged in September 2017. He proposed with a custom Irene Neuwirth ring featuring a round-cut diamond on a rose gold band after the pair had dated for two years — and met on social media.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told PEOPLE in October 2017 of her now-husband’s band. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Mandy Moore/Instagram

While separated (Goldsmith is often on tour; Moore shoots This is Us in Los Angeles), “We spent hours FaceTiming each other,” she said. “We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”

And the bride always dreamed of a laidback wedding.

“We are both pretty quiet, private people,” she said. “I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us.”

Of their relationship, the actress said. “I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

This is Moore’s second marriage.