A second little boy is joining the Fisher family!

Carrie Underwood announced the sex of her second child with husband Mike Fisher — sort of.

The big reveal came during the opening of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, when Underwood complimented her longtime co-host, Brad Paisley.

“Brad, have you been working out?” she asked, gesturing to his biceps. Paisley, 46, proudly announced he had, before jokingly gesturing to Underwood’s growing baby bump. “And you have really let yourself go.”

After clarifying that she is, in fact, expecting, Paisley started reminiscing about an incident that occurred when they hosted together years earlier. “Hey, remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?”

Underwood, expectedly, did. “I mean, who could ever forget #BradBlewIt?” she asked.

Paisley then tried to coax his cohost into spilling the beans herself. “Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint? Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole. Garth or Trisha. Tim or Faith. George or Tammy. Waylon or Willie?”

The last one — two friends, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, slid among famous romantic country couples — caught Underwood off guard. “What? That doesn’t even make sense.”

Finally, after more prodding from Paisley, she

“Oh my gosh — Willie, it’s a Willie ok!?”

The new addition is the second boy with husband Mike Fisher. The couple, who wed in July 2010, are already parents to 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

Fans previously predicted a baby girl was on the way after Underwood, 35, wore a pink jacket in her pregnancy announcement. In a video, shared in early August, balloons spelling out “BABY” were above the American Idol winner’s head as she revealed the exciting news.

But she denied the rumors shortly thereafter, telling The Tennessean, “I don’t know what it is. You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that those close to her are placing their bets. “Everyone is super hoping for a girl and there’s a lot of speculation that it’s going to be a girl,” the insider said earlier this month of Underwood and Fisher, 38.

The source added, “They’re wondering if she’ll ‘accidentally’ announce the sex again at the CMA Awards,” which the mother-to-be co-hosted with Brad Paisley on Nov. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Underwood revealed Isaiah was a boy while onstage at the show in 2014.)

The happy news of her baby on the way came nine months after she received 40 to 50 stitches in her face and underwent surgery on her broken wrist after a November 2017 fall on the steps of her Nashville, Tenn., home.

Underwood released her latest album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14, ahead of hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time. She’ll then break for maternity leave before kicking off her tour, supported by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, on May 1. Tickets are on sale now.