The 30 most defining fashion moments of 2018

In April of 2018, Beyoncé officially broke Coachella, descending upon the California desert to deliver the set of a lifetime (or maybe of a generation) as the first black woman to headline the festival. As an artist, Queen Bey has proudly embraced and explored femininity, blackness, and the intersection of the two, and she brought these elements to the fore in her now-legendary Coachella performance — and in its wardrobe, on which she collaborated with Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing. She had five costume changes over the course of her two-hour set, but the two most indelible looks had to the gleaming caped leotard that channeled Egyptian Queen Nefertiti and the yellow faux-Greek life hoodie for a sequence inspired by HBCUs (backed by a full marching band).

A few months later, Beyoncé made history once again, appearing on the cover of Vogue’s legendary September issue in photos by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, the first black photographer in the storied magazine’s 125-year history to shoot a Vogue cover. In the cover story, “Beyoncé in Her Own Words,” the pop icon opened up about giving birth to the twins, performing at Coachella, and building her legacy.