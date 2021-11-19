Bryan Adams goes to hospital after testing positive for COVID for the 2nd time in a month
The singer's diagnosis arrives weeks after another positive test resulted in him canceling a planned performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Seth Meyers reveals he and his wife secretly welcomed a new daughter: 'We had another one!'
The late-night host — who's already dad to sons Ashe Olson, 5, and Axel Strahl, 3, — revealed the birth on his NBC show.
Jimmy Kimmel burns his hair while making Thanksgiving dinner
This isn't the first time Jimmy Kimmel has gotten a little lit while cooking.
Cooper Hefner and Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner expecting twins
The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Betsy Rose, in August 2020.
Valerie Bertinelli files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale after 10 years of marriage
In court documents, the Food Network star cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.