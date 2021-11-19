Celebrity

Most Recent

Stephen Sondheim, legendary composer and lyricist, dies at 91
Bryan Adams goes to hospital after testing positive for COVID for the 2nd time in a month
The singer's diagnosis arrives weeks after another positive test resulted in him canceling a planned performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Seth Meyers reveals he and his wife secretly welcomed a new daughter: 'We had another one!'
The late-night host — who's already dad to sons Ashe Olson, 5, and Axel Strahl, 3, — revealed the birth on his NBC show.
Jimmy Kimmel burns his hair while making Thanksgiving dinner
This isn't the first time Jimmy Kimmel has gotten a little lit while cooking.
Cooper Hefner and Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner expecting twins
The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Betsy Rose, in August 2020.
Valerie Bertinelli files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale after 10 years of marriage
In court documents, the Food Network star cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Advertisement

More Celebrity

Jessie J suffers miscarriage after deciding to 'have a baby on my own'
"I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be okay," the singer said.
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's son Mingus, 22, appears in court for assault charges
Mingus is accused of assaulting a New York City woman in September.
The 14 best jokes from the Jonas Brothers Family Roast
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay nearly $31 million to House of Cards production for breach of contract
James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly 'overjoyed' to welcome sixth baby after 2 pregnancy losses
The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark end their engagement

Jennifer Hudson surprises street performer when she joins him for a glorious performance of 'Hallelujah'

The Oscar winner gave Cameron Rowland a pretty cool memory.

All Celebrity

Real Housewives star Jen Shah's assistant Stuart Smith changes plea to guilty in telemarketing scheme case
TV // November 19, 2021
My Unorthodox Life stars Batsheva Haart and husband Ben Weinstein split after 9 years together
TV // November 19, 2021
Helen Mirren to receive SAG Life Achievement award for nearly 60 years of career excellence
SAG Awards // November 18, 2021
Pink is in recovery after undergoing hip surgery
Music // November 18, 2021
Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff expecting 3rd child
TV // November 18, 2021
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after 2 years of dating: We 'will continue to be best friends'
Celebrity // November 17, 2021
The Masked Singer reveals Mallard as reality star: Here's how Chris Pratt ended up in his clue package
TV // November 17, 2021
Chrishell Stause talks finding A-list client Simu Liu a home on Selling Sunset season 4
TV // November 17, 2021
Britney Spears gives post-conservatorship update, teases potential Oprah interview
Music // November 16, 2021
Derek Hough tests positive for breakthrough COVID less than a week before Dancing With the Stars finale
TV // November 16, 2021
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason arrested for driving with open container
TV // November 16, 2021
Hilary Duff recreates infamous 'With Love' choreography 14 years later in hilarious TikTok trend
TV // November 16, 2021
Lisa Rinna's mom, Lois, dies at 93 after suffering stroke: 'Heaven has a new angel'
TV // November 15, 2021
Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged: 'All of my wishes came true'
Movies // November 13, 2021
Britney Spears is free
Music // November 12, 2021
Andy Dick arrested after allegedly attacking boyfriend with liquor bottle
TV // November 12, 2021
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title with throwback photo: 'You don't age'
Movies // November 12, 2021
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in star-studded Los Angeles ceremony
TV // November 12, 2021
Coronji Calhoun Sr., actor who played Halle Berry's son in Monster's Ball, dies at 30
Movies // November 11, 2021
See all the stars on the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet
Music // November 10, 2021
Mark Ruffalo, Seth Rogen, and more congratulate Paul Rudd on Sexiest Man Alive title
Celebrity // November 10, 2021
These House of Gucci red carpet premiere photos deserve an Oscar, sweetie
Premieres // November 10, 2021
Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcome 3rd baby
TV // November 10, 2021
Stevie J files for divorce from Faith Evans after 3 years of marriage
Music // November 10, 2021
Paul Rudd is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021: 'I'm going to lean into it hard'
Celebrity // November 09, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com