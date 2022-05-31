Lady Gaga, Pinhead, and cute crushes pack Gottmik's 'gorge' Celebrity Must List
"It's seriously my favorite album ever right now," Gottmik tells EW of Chromatica before sharing other pop cultural obsessions like Hellraiser, Adam Lambert, Dreamgirls, and more.
Godzilla vs. Kong star Brian Tyree Henry has some pop culture recommendations for you
The 39-year-old Atlanta actor — who's also set to star in The Outside Story (April 30) and The Woman in the Window (May 14) — shares what keeps him entertained for EW's Celebrity Must List.
Kenan Thompson digs The Boys, Bill Burr, and more on his pop culture Must List
The genial Saturday Night Live star is a fan of comedy, superheroes, and smooth soul.