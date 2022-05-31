Celebrity Must List

Lady Gaga, Pinhead, and cute crushes pack Gottmik's 'gorge' Celebrity Must List
"It's seriously my favorite album ever right now," Gottmik tells EW of Chromatica before sharing other pop cultural obsessions like Hellraiser, Adam Lambert, Dreamgirls, and more.
Bosch star Titus Welliver has some pop culture recommendations for you
Godzilla vs. Kong star Brian Tyree Henry has some pop culture recommendations for you
The 39-year-old Atlanta actor — who's also set to star in The Outside Story (April 30) and The Woman in the Window (May 14) — shares what keeps him entertained for EW's Celebrity Must List.
Tessa Thompson's Must List includes The Forty-Year-Old Version, We Are Who We Are, and more
Kenan Thompson digs The Boys, Bill Burr, and more on his pop culture Must List
The genial Saturday Night Live star is a fan of comedy, superheroes, and smooth soul.
Tracee Ellis Ross' Must List pays tribute to her mom, Whoopi Goldberg, and Michaela Coel
Natasha Rothwell shares her pop culture Must List, from Hamilton to When Harry Met Sally
John Mulaney shares his pop culture Must List, from a Werner Herzog doc to Floor Is Lava
