Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Riley Keough win big at 2022 Cannes awards
Keough's Cannes victory came days after Baz Luhrmann debuted his 'Elvis' biopic about her grandfather, while Ruben Östlund snagged his second Palme d'Or prize for 'Triangle of Sadness.'
5 potential Oscars breakouts from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Armageddon Time, Elvis, Decision to Leave, Top Gun: Maverick, and Kristen Stewart's Crimes of the Future could make headway in the Oscars race out of Cannes.
Kevin Spacey producers slam 'negative press' after U.K. assault charges, say critics are 'outnumbered by fans'
"'Peter Five Eight' is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."
Viola Davis reveals a director once called her by his maid's name
The actress spoke at Cannes about creating space for women of color in Hollywood: 'Why aren't you hiring a dark-skinned woman?'
See all the stars at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
David Cronenberg expects walkouts in 'first 5 minutes' at premiere of Crimes of the Future with Kristen Stewart
The director is expecting a big reaction to his latest film when it debuts at Cannes.
Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
Kristen Stewart declares 'surgery is the new sex' in new Crimes of the Future trailer
David Cronenberg returns to body horror with a film about humans experimenting with their organs.
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut joins 2022 Cannes Film Festival lineup
Titane review: Buckle your seatbelts, this body-horror sensation is outrageously good
Watch Spike Lee shock Cannes by revealing Palme d'Or winner too soon
Cannes names Julia Ducournau the 2nd woman director ever to win the Palme d'Or
Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven blasts critics who call his new lesbian nun film 'blasphemy'

'You cannot change history — you cannot change things that happened,' said the 'Benedetta' filmmaker at a press conference at Cannes.

Annette review: Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in a wild fever-dream musical
Movie Reviews // July 06, 2021
Val trailer goes deep on the life and times of Val Kilmer
Trailers // July 06, 2021
Port Authority star Leyna Bloom on making Cannes history and her full-circle Pose moment
Movies // June 03, 2021
2022 awards season calendar: See dates for Oscars, Grammys, and more
The Awardist // June 03, 2021
Cannes lineup returns with Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, record number of women-directed films
Film Festivals // June 03, 2021
Hear Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard on first single from Cannes-opening musical Annette
Movies // May 28, 2021
Lesbian nuns run wild in NSFW trailer for Paul Verhoeven's erotic thriller Benedetta
Movies // May 05, 2021
Adam Driver-starring Annette to open Cannes Festival — watch the trailer
Movies // April 19, 2021
Cannes Film Festival revived with special 2020 event after coronavirus postponement
Film Festivals // September 28, 2020
2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Grammys, Indie Spirits, more
The Awardist // June 18, 2020
Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Jackie director's new movie
Movies // June 17, 2020
French Dispatch, Soul announced as part of Cannes Film Festival 2020 lineup
Film Festivals // June 03, 2020
The best movies on Netflix right now
Movies // May 28, 2020
How to watch films from Cannes, Toronto, and more during YouTube's virtual film festival
Film Festivals // May 26, 2020
YouTube to host virtual film festival with selections from Cannes, Toronto, and more
Film Festivals // April 27, 2020
TCM Classic Film Festival and more fests go virtual amid coronavirus outbreak
Film Festivals // March 24, 2020
2020 Cannes Film Festival postponed as coronavirus pandemic continues
Film Festivals // March 19, 2020
Spike Lee makes history as first black president of Cannes jury
Film Festivals // January 14, 2020
Oscars 2020: Us, Toy Story 4, Quentin Tarantino, more early contenders of the year so far
Movies // July 09, 2019
Cannes awards top Palme d'or prize to Bong Joon-ho's Parasite
Movies // May 25, 2019
Critics hail Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as 'profound' masterwork
Movie Reviews // May 21, 2019
Quentin Tarantino asks Cannes not to spoil Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Festivals // May 20, 2019
Cannes reviews mostly lukewarm on Elton John 'bio-musical fantasy' Rocketman
Film Festivals // May 16, 2019
'Cheeky-hipster' zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die splits critics at Cannes
Film Festivals // May 14, 2019
See the stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival
Film Festivals // May 14, 2019
