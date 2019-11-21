Breaking Big

Most Recent

Meet America Chavez: Xochitl Gomez on joining the MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Quinta Brunson on the instant success of Abbott Elementary: 'My jaw is still on the floor'
The creator and star of the ABC sitcom reflects on the long, winding road to making an instant hit.
Breaking Big: Our 2022 honorees talk worst auditions, best advice, and striking while the iron's hot
We're celebrating Annaleigh Ashford, Murray Bartlett, Manny Jacinto, and Adrienne Warren — four stars bursting into the next stage of their careers.
9 artists to watch in 2022
Wet Leg, Caroline, Angela Hunte (and more!) are primed for a big year.
C'mon C'mon star Woody Norman talks bonding with Joaquin Phoenix
The 12-year-old English actor stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Mike Mills' black and white indie 'C'mon C'mon.'
Remi Wolf, your newest pop music obsession, just wants to have fun
"A lot of the album ended up being about going through these painful self-realizations, which is interesting because sonically, everything is so upbeat."
Advertisement

More Breaking Big

Colin in Black & White star Jaden Michael hopes to win over Colin Kaepernick's critics
Meet Golshifteh Farahani, the standout star of fall TV must-watch Invasion
The Iranian actress of indie cinema becomes a force on screen amid the fall TV slate.
Dear Evan Hansen star Nik Dodani on tailoring Jared to his own identity
The Big Leap breakout Simone Recasner talks representation and how personal her role is
Cherry star Ciara Bravo on bringing light to Tom Holland's dark addiction drama
Breaking Big: See photos of Paul Mescal, Taylour Paige, and more of EW's favorite 2021 stars
Breaking Big: 10 rising stars poised to make waves in 2021

Actors, writers, and musicians that we're banking on to make this year in pop culture the best yet.

All Breaking Big

Breaking Big: Maya Hawke on her favorite Stranger Things 3 scenes, why she was destined to act
TV // November 21, 2019
Breaking Big: Euphoria star Hunter Schafer on playing Jules, working with Zendaya, and what's next
TV // November 20, 2019
The 10 artists who will be taking over in 2020
Movies // November 20, 2019
Breaking Big: Fleabag star Andrew Scott goes from Hot Priest to His Dark Materials
TV // November 20, 2019
Ready or Not star Samara Weaving on facing off against Andie MacDowell and hanging with Bill & Ted
Movies // August 20, 2019
Breaking Big: How Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo revved up his acting career
TV // October 23, 2018
New York Comic Con: Breaking Big panelists on the last acting moment that made them cry
TV // October 08, 2018
Breaking Big: Luke Prael heads from Eighth Grade to Boarding School
Movies // August 29, 2018
Breaking Big: How Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen went from Spice Girls superfan to Marvel supervillain
Movies // July 06, 2018
Danai Gurira almost missed the chance to audition for The Walking Dead fave Michonne
TV // June 28, 2018
Meet A.P. Bio star Lyric Lewis, your new comedy crush
TV // February 28, 2018
Breaking Big: Dream Wife blend political punk and the Spice Girls
Music // October 25, 2017
Breaking Big: Kathryn Newton on Halt and Catch Fire, Supernatural spin-off, and more
TV // September 08, 2017
Breaking Big in Country: 5 new artists to hear now
Music // July 10, 2017
Breaking Big: Skip Marley is pushing the boundaries of 'purposeful pop'
Music // June 23, 2017
Breaking Big in Country: 5 new artists to hear now
Music // June 07, 2017
Breaking Big: 9 new artists to hear now
Article // October 12, 2016
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com