Avatar 2 passes $1 billion at the box office as starry Babylon fails to shine
Good news for Pandora, bad news for 1920s Hollywood.
Avatar: The Way of Water makes a splash at the box office with $134 million
The sci-fi epic earned $435 million worldwide, making it the third biggest debut in pandemic times.
The Whale scores best limited opening of the year
The drama starring Brendan Fraser marks director Darren Aronofsky's best opening since Black Swan.
David Harbour's bad Santa couldn't top Black Panther 2 at the box office
Violent Night did, however, have a merry $13.3 million debut.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gobbled up the competition for its third week at No. 1
Meanwhile, Disney's animated 'Strange World' had a pretty ordinary debut this Thanksgiving weekend.
Black Panther sequel continues box office reign
The Menu and She Said couldn't dethrone Wakanda Forever.