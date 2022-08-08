Box Office

Most Recent

Avatar 2 passes $1 billion at the box office as starry Babylon fails to shine
Good news for Pandora, bad news for 1920s Hollywood.
Avatar: The Way of Water makes a splash at the box office with $134 million
The sci-fi epic earned $435 million worldwide, making it the third biggest debut in pandemic times.
The Whale scores best limited opening of the year
The drama starring Brendan Fraser marks director Darren Aronofsky's best opening since Black Swan.
David Harbour's bad Santa couldn't top Black Panther 2 at the box office
Violent Night did, however, have a merry $13.3 million debut.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gobbled up the competition for its third week at No. 1
Meanwhile, Disney's animated 'Strange World' had a pretty ordinary debut this Thanksgiving weekend.
Black Panther sequel continues box office reign
The Menu and She Said couldn't dethrone Wakanda Forever.
Advertisement

More Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes second-highest debut of 2022
The sequel opened with a blockbuster $180 million at the box office.
Black Adam holds rock-solid against stiff, spooky competition for second week atop weekend box office
Three horror films haunted the top 5 this Halloween weekend, while one rom-com featuring two rom-com all-stars held onto the No. 2 position.
Marlon Wayans defends White Chicks, slams cancel culture: 'I ain't listening to this damn generation'
Black Adam makes super-powered box office debut, while Ticket to Paradise checks in at second place
Halloween Ends nabs killer debut at the box office amid same day streaming release
Smile remains atop the box office, while Amsterdam is no match for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Smile tops the box office with $22 million, moviegoers frown at Bros

Billy Eichner's rom-com couldn't beat out director Parker Finn's horror film on the first weekend of spooky season.

All Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick sinks domestic box office record held by Titanic
Movies // August 08, 2022
Nope is a yep at the box office, beaming in at No. 1
Movies // July 24, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder debuts with Herculean $143 million at the box office
Movies // July 10, 2022
King of the box office: Elvis ties with Top Gun sequel for No. 1 spot
Movies // June 26, 2022
Dinosaurs rule and Buzz Lightyear fails to launch at the weekend box office
Movies // June 19, 2022
Jurassic World: Dominion roars to No. 1 at box office with $143 million debut
Movies // June 12, 2022
Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar at box office following career-best debut for Tom Cruise
Movies // June 05, 2022
Top Gun: Maverick flies high as Tom Cruise's biggest box office debut
Movies // May 29, 2022
Doctor Strange keeps Downton Abbey: A New Era decidedly downstairs at the weekend box office
Movies // May 22, 2022
Doctor Strange 2 continues box office rule, extinguishes Firestarter
Movies // May 15, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness conjures $185 million debut as second-largest pandemic open
Movies // May 08, 2022
The Bad Guys leads box office, Everything Everywhere All at Once continues to dominate multiverse
Movies // May 01, 2022
Animated animal outlaws best viking prince Alexander Skarsgård and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office
Movies // April 24, 2022
Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore summons lackluster magic at box office
Movies // April 17, 2022
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sprints past Ambulance at box office
Movies // April 10, 2022
Morbius sinks teeth into box office with $39.1 million debut
Movies // April 03, 2022
Here's what it will take for movie theaters to survive 10 years from now
Movies // March 31, 2022
The Lost City journeys to No. 1 at the box office
Movies // March 27, 2022
The Batman continues box office rule with a vengeance, earns half a billion worldwide
Movies // March 20, 2022
The Batman unmasks $463.2 million at the global box office during second weekend
Movies // March 13, 2022
The Batman swoops into top box office spot, becomes second-biggest pandemic debut
Movies // March 06, 2022
Uncharted finds treasure for second weekend in a row at quiet box office
Movies // February 27, 2022
Tom Holland's box office reign continues with Uncharted
Movies // February 20, 2022
Death on the Nile docks at No. 1 at the box office
Movies // February 13, 2022
Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O live on: Jackass Forever debuts at No. 1 at the box office
Movies // February 06, 2022
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com