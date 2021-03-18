Find out Joe Goldberg's next victim in the first excerpt of You Love Me

We're slowing down and you're searching for something in your purse, and I bet you've been winging it because that's what you do—Nomi was "the surprise of your life"—and before I came into your life, you were on cruise control. You married a music man and I'm sure you loved him at first. You were his tiny dancer and foxes do like attention—your body parts are on the cover of his album—but times change. You told me that you never understood why your mother left your father. You called it a sham divorce. That's why you're still in the cage with Phil. You don't know how to leave that rat, do you?