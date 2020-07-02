Advertisement
Random House
From Instagram to the page! EW can exclusively announce that the insanely popular web comic One of Those Days is coming to book form. Created by Yehuda and Maya Devir, the series began in 2016, when the newly-married couple first moved in together in Tel Aviv. They illustrated all of their experiences — from household projects to raising their new baby — and gained a following of more than 5 million on Instagram.
Now, the book One of Those Days will bring compile the entire series for the very first time. It doesn't hit stands until Nov. 10, but EW is also exclusively revealing the book's cover — which features original artwork by the comic-making couple (who, for once, are definitely not having one of those days).
