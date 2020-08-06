Get all the details on Yaa Gyasi's Transcendent Kingdom book tour

Yaa Gyasi's new novel is poised to be the literary event of the fall, and she has the tour schedule to prove it.

Transcendent Kingdom, the highly anticipated follow-up to the author's best-selling Homegoing, will hit shelves Sept. 1, and Gyasi will celebrate the launch with one Roxane Gay before embarking on a 22-date (and counting) virtual book tour. She'll be joined on screen by the likes of Brit Bennett, Tayari Jones, Kiley Reid, and Ann Patchett, in partnership with beloved bookstores across the country, to discuss the novel, which follows a neuroscientist who uses her research on addiction to grapple with the death of her brother in a heroin overdose. Gyasi will also headline several longstanding book festivals that have pivoted to virtual programming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EW is exclusively revealing the Transcendent Kingdom tour dates, with registration information below. And stay tuned for more coverage of the book as release day approaches.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m. ET: PEN Out Loud event with the Strand (New York City) and Scripps Presents in conversation with Roxane Gay (Register here)

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET: Greenlight Bookstore (New York City) event in conversation with Tracy K. Smith (Register here)

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. ET: Politics & Prose (Washington, D.C.) event in conversation with Brit Bennett (Register here)

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. ET: Bookmarks (Winston-Salem, N.C.) event (Register here)

Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. ET: Charis Books (Atlanta) event in conversation with Margaret Wilkerson-Sexton (Register here)

Saturday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. ET: Odyssey Bookshop (South Hadley, Mass.) event (Register here)

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. ET: Bank Square Books (Mystic, Conn.) event in conversation with Shani Collins Achille (Register here)

Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. ET: Literati Bookstore (Ann Arbor, Mich.) event in conversation with Julie Buntin (Register here)

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. ET: Midtown Scholar Bookstore (Harrisburg, Pa.) event in conversation with Kiley Reid (Register here)

Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m. CT: Wisconsin Book Festival event in conversation with Ainehi Edoro (Register here)

Saturday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. CT: St. Louis County Library event with Left Bank Books in conversation with Tayari Jones (Register here)

Monday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. CT: Inprint! (Houston) event in conversation with Wayétu Moore (Register here)

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. PT: City Arts & Lectures (San Francisco) event in conversation with Courtney Martin (Register here)

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. ET: National Writers Series event in conversation with Rochelle Riley (Register here)

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. ET: The New Republic's Salon Series event in conversation with Laura Marsh (Register here)

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. CT: Southern Festival of Books event with Parnassus Books (Nashville) in conversation with Ann Patchett (Register here)

Monday. Oct. 5, 7 p.m. ET: White Whale Bookstore (Pittsburgh) event in conversation with Sarah Elaine Smith (Register here)

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET: Community Bookstore (Brooklyn) event in conversation with Megha Majumdar (Register here)

Saturday, Nov. 7-Sunday, Nov. 8: Texas Book Festival (Register here)

Monday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. PT: Seattle Arts & Lectures event with Third Place Books (Register here)

Saturday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 22: Miami Book Fair (Register here)

Tuesday, May 18, 2021: Portland Literary Arts event (Register here)